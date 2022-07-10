Sri Lanka Crisis: Enraged protesters ‘unwind’ at President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s house

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s house has become a new tourist spot in Colombo as enraged protesters after taking over the residence entirely and is unwinding-strolling through the balconies, relaxing in bedrooms, dining in the kitchen and taking a dip in the swimming pool. People inside the president’s house were seen taking selfies with expensive cars as the backdrop. A sea of people was working out in the gym at the Presidential house.