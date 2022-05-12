Sri Lanka crisis: Curfew lifted in Colombo

Days after violence erupted in the Colombo city of Sri Lanka during the ongoing protests over economic crisis, curfew was lifted on May 12. The government lifted the curfew for a few hours amid dire economic situation of the country. Notably, pro-government mobs attacked the protesters in Colombo, triggering a wave of violence that killed at least eight people and left several injured on May 09. This attack prompted authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy Army troops in the capital. Following this, Mahinda Rajapaksa had to resign as Sri Lankan Prime Minister on the same day.