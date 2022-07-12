Speaker senior politicians need to make quick decision in Sri Lanka says Sanath Jayasuriya

As Sri Lanka continues to suffer from its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya on July 11 said that the citizens protested to ensure President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation. “Everyone wants a non-violent protest, which we did to make sure the President resigns. I've been with the protesters since day one. The Speaker, senior politicians and party leaders need to make a quick decision now,” said Sanath Jayasuriya