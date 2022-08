South Korea launches first moon mission 'lunar orbiter' on SpaceX rocket

South Korea launched its first lunar orbiter as it doubles down on its space programs, aiming to land a probe on the moon by 2030. It departed on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral U.S. Space Force Station. With Danuri, South Korea aims to become the world's seventh lunar explorer, and the fourth in Asia, behind China, Japan and India.