South Korea Floods Heaviest Rain in 120 Years Wreaks Havoc | 3 Dead Thousands Evacuated

3 dead, over 1,000 evacuated as South Korea faces heaviest rainfall in 120 years. Over 1,000 people evacuated; emergency services responding to widespread flooding. Victims include an elderly man swept away in a stream, one found in a submerged car and another in a flooded basement. Seosan city recorded rainfall peaking at 114.9 mm/hour—highest since records began in 1904. Nearly 440 mm of rain fell in Seosan by Thursday morning, equal to 35% of its annual average. Streets, shops, and homes flooded; residents seen struggling to clear mud and water. Weather officials attribute the intense downpour to warm, moist air causing atmospheric instability. Climate experts warn that extreme weather events like this are intensifying due to global climate change. South Korea faced similar deadly floods in 2022, prompting calls for greater preparedness.