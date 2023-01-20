South Korea Fire Over 500 people evacuated as fire erupts in Seoul neighbourhood

Fire rages at shanty town in Seoul, 500 people evacuated. Video showed huge plumes of smoke rising from the village and firefighters working to extinguish strong flames burning the houses. The fire erupted at 6:27 a.m. in Guryong Village in southern Seoul. The town is home to more than 600 households in Gangnam, 40 homes destroyed so far.