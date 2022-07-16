SL cricketer Chamika Karunaratne thanks India for assistance amid unparalleled crisis

Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne, in an interview with ANI on July 16, thanked India for the assistance provided amid the unparalleled economic crisis. “India is like a brother country and they are helping us a lot. I thank them so much. We have problems. They are supporting us when we are struggling. Thank you so much for that. Thank you for everything. We will get better and better,” he said. Chamika also talked about his team’s readiness for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 but shows the recent crisis concern also.