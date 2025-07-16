Shubhanshu Shukla Return Indias First ISS Astronaut Welcomed Home After Historic Space Mission

Shubhanshu Shukla Return: India's First ISS Astronaut Welcomed Home After Historic Space Mission As the drogue parachutes on the Dragon spacecraft deployed, the four astronauts felt a brief thud. India exhaled a sigh of relief. Moments later, the country's first astronaut to live and work aboard the Space Station, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, splashed down, concluding his trailblazing 18-day space mission. Shukla, India’s newest space hero and the country’s first astronaut to visit the ISS, splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego at approximately 3:01 pm IST aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, concluding the historic Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission.