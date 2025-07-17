Shubhanshu Shukla News What Astronaut Shubhanshu Shuklas Wife Has Planned For His Homecoming

Shubhanshu Shukla News: What Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Wife Has Planned For His Homecoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla or Shuks splashed down on Earth after 18 days aboard the ISS. Home cooked meals, quiet family time and sharing stories from earth and beyond that's the kind of homecoming Kamna Shukla has planned for her astronaut husband Shubhanshu. Shubhanshu is now in quarantine in Houston, Kamna is already there with their six-year-old son Kiash. "Now that Shubhanshu has safely returned, our immediate focus will be on his rehabilitation and ensuring he smoothly readjusts to life on earth. For us, simply being reunited after this incredible journey is a celebration in itself.": Kamna Shukla, Shubhanshu Shukla's Wife "I am already preparing some of his favourite dishes, knowing how much he must have missed home cooked meals during his time in space.": Kamna Shukla, Shubhanshu Shukla's Wife Kamna said phone calls from Shubhanshu were what she enjoyed the most during the 18 days he was in space. The couple got married in 2009, they have known each other since Class 3 when they both studied in Lucknow.