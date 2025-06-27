Shubhanshu Shukla Crew Dock Dragon Capsule With Space Station | Axiom-4 Mission

Shubhanshu Shukla, Crew Dock Dragon Capsule With Space Station | Axiom-4 Mission Axiom 4’s Dragon capsule carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday. Shukla, who lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday with three crewmates, is now the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma in 1984 and the first to reach the ISS in four decades. The crew will spend 14 days conducting scientific research aboard the ISS. Shukla described adapting to microgravity as "like learning to live again, like a baby," and called floating in space "amazing." Led by Peggy Whitson, Axiom 4 marks the company’s fourth private space mission. This mission is historic for India, Poland, and Hungary, returning these nations to human spaceflight and marking their first crewed visit to the ISS.