Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

A US landlord sets a building on fire with six children inside. A family of eight, including six children, was inside when the building was set on fire. In a Facebook post, the New York City Fire Department said that the man was upset that the family had stopped paying rent and had refused to move out. The man, identified as 66-year-old Rafiqul Islam, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. All the members were able to escape the fire when the place went up in flames