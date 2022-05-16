Shimizu Corporation develops smart town in Tokyo’s Toyosu area

Toyosu, the venue for Tokyo Olympics, has dramatically developed ever since the games were held here. Michino Terrace Toyusu was opened in April. It was constructed and organized by Japanese representative general contractor Shimizu Corp. as the base of Toyosu Smart City. Michino Terrace has office area and hotel area. There are digital modern facilities like robots and autonomous driving vehicles. Shimizu corporation is big general contractor and continuously absorbing social necessity. It is the resource of expansion of business field. Basically Japan’s society is suffered by decreasing population and labor power. Shimizu corp. is trying to solve it by its rich experience of construction and DX. Smart city is required to supply comfortable life and safe life. Shimizu corp. analyzes that smart city has 2 aspects. One is vigorous economic activity including food culture derives from Toyosu fresh market which has moved from Tsukiji market. Second aspect is tough city against disaster. Under disaster it is worked as an evacuating venue. There are several places to see in Toyosu smart city like the Tokyo Tower, Sky Tree, Rainbow Bridge and the bay area. Toyosu smart city is designed to provide the best quality of life.