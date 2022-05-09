Shimizu Corporation develops smart town in Tokyo’s Toyoso area

Toyoso, the venue for Tokyo Olympics, has dramatically developed ever since the games were held here. Michino Terrace Toyusu was opened in April. It was constructed and organized by Japanese representative general contractor Shimizu Corp. as the base of Toyosu Smart City. Michino Terrace has office area and hotel area. There are digital modern facilities like robots and autonomous driving vehicles. Shimizu corporation is big general contractor and continuously absorbing social necessity.