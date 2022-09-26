Shattered by the economic crisis, Sri Lankan tea estate workers fear generational poverty

As Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis in decades, rampant inflation has caused food prices to rise by 93.7%, according to the country's statistics department. However, the basic pay rate for tea workers has remained the same in Norwood at 1,000 rupees ($2.79) for 18 kilograms (40 pounds) of tea leaves. Poverty is not new to Sri Lanka's tea estate workers, but the economic crisis and its impacts on food and education make them fear there will be no way out of their situation, with future generations forced to continue living in the never-ending cycle of hardship.