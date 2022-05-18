Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Severe Sandstorm Engulfs Iraq, Over 4000 Hospitalised. 8th Sandstorm Since April

Iraq has been witnessing unprecedented sandstorms since mid-April and the eighth sandstorm hit the Middle East country on May 16 leaving over 4000 people hospitalized.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.