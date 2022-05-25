Second Youth Internet Governance Forum held in Moscow

The 2nd youth internet governance forum in Moscow witnessed the discussions on technological innovations, current trends in the development of information networks and many more. The forum was held at the site of the digital business space in Moscow where businessmen, government officials and experts attended the programme. Plekhanov University of economics freshman conceived a mobile application for finding professionals. Thus, you can recruit a team and gain new knowledge. The development won the best educational it project nomination. Authors say - it is still about a year before it enters the market. But Arevik Martirosyan does not need extra time; her “school of international information security” is already operating successfully. It allows you to organise lectures, master classes and round tables with experts. This development became the best in "contribution to international cooperation in the it field" category. The development contest is a novelty of the format; it wasn't there at the first forum. The jury received about 10 applications from across the country. This start-up’s project implementation is just a step away. Although not in the competition. Ekaterina Lukyanova with Aleksandra Dmitrieva, developed a robot for preparing & selling salads. Smartphone control is provided, business plan is ready, the target audience is also selected - students. The team plans to build a prototype and begin testing it. The forum organisers held several thematic sessions. Here, for example, the cybersports development was discussed. Sessions by industry participants confirm that the development plans are ambitious. Several agreements were signed within the business programme. One was signed by the forum organisers and the "znanie" (knowledge) society.The youth forum is part of the russian internet governance forum. it takes place under the un auspices.This time it gathered about 400 participants in the regular offline mode. About 80 000 more followed online broadcasts in one of the social networks.