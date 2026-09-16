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Saudi Houthi War: Saudi Cuts European Oil Shipments As Strategic East-West Pipeline Stays Offline

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Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 07:49 PM IST

Saudi Houthi War Saudi Cuts European Oil Shipments As Strategic East-West Pipeline Stays Offline

The emergency cutbacks follow a major drone attack that forced the complete shutdown of Saudi Arabia's strategic 7-million-barrel-per-day East-West Pipeline. The outage has cut off crude supply to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, crippling Riyadh's primary bypass around the Strait of Hormuz. European refineries are now scrambling for emergency crude supplies as Brent benchmark prices shoot toward $120 a barrel. Watch our complete breaking news report on the energy market fallout, repair timelines, and global oil supply shocks.

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The emergency cutbacks follow a major drone attack that forced the complete shutdown of Saudi Arabia's strategic 7-million-barrel-per-day East-West Pipeline. The outage has cut off crude supply to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, crippling Riyadh's primary bypass around the Strait of Hormuz. European refineries are now scrambling for emergency crude supplies as Brent benchmark prices shoot toward $120 a barrel. Watch our complete breaking news report on the energy market fallout, repair timelines, and global oil supply shocks.

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