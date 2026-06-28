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Delhi Weather: IMD Says Monsoon To Advance Across North & Central India In Coming Days

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Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 11:24 PM IST

Saudi Helicopter Crash Saudi Aramco Chopper Crashes In Ras Tanura All 14 On Board Killed

A Saudi Aramco helicopter has crashed in Ras Tanura, killing all 14 people on board, according to officials. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash as emergency teams responded to the scene. Here's what is known so far about the Saudi helicopter crash, the victims, and the latest updates from Saudi Arabia.

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A Saudi Aramco helicopter has crashed in Ras Tanura, killing all 14 people on board, according to officials. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash as emergency teams responded to the scene. Here's what is known so far about the Saudi helicopter crash, the victims, and the latest updates from Saudi Arabia.

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