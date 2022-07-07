हिंदी में पढ़ें
Rusting Eiffel Tower in need of full repairs, reports say
The Eiffel Tower is riddled with rust and in need of full repairs, but instead it is being given a cosmetic 60 million euro paint job ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
