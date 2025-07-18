Russian Woman In Karnataka Cave After Kids Found in Cave Partner Dror Puts Forward His Demand

Russian national Nina Kutina was found living with her two daughters in a remote cave near Gokarna in Karnataka. In Tumakuru, Karnataka, her partner, Dror said, "I came to Tumkur to meet my two daughters...My wish is to be close to my daughters but I don't want to take them away from their mother. Also, they are very close to their mother...My wish is to have shared custody...make sure they have proper education, are healthy and happy...I will go wherever they are..."