Russian Creative Week 2022 turning art into profitable projects

Russian Creative Week 2022 has brought together hundreds of discussions, thousands of participants: representatives from government, business and creative industries. This event is for those who know how to turn art into profitable projects. Producers and scientists, bloggers and architects, designers and developers. They have a lot to talk to each other about in order to shape an actual strategy for a national creative product together. The geography of Russian creative week covers 40 regions of the country. The TV BRICS network was presented during the Russian creative week. Its ceo, Zhanna Tolstikova, spoke about the successful experience of international cooperation. The guests and participants of the panel discussion were addressed by the heads of editorial boards of leading media outlets from Brazil, India, china and South Africa. As the guests of Russian creative week admitted, not only did they learn a lot of useful information, but they also acquired some useful contacts. The creative energy of creative, idea-driven people will increase manifold and soon be embodied in new and exciting projects.

