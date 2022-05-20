हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
IPL 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Russia uses new generation of laser weapons in Ukraine, what is it?
Russia said it was using a new generation of powerful lasers in Ukraine to burn up drones, deploying some of Moscow's secret weapons to counter a flood of Western arms.
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
IPL 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall