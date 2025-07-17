Russia-Ukraine War Zelenskyy Slams Russia Over Deadly Dobropillia Bombing | Putin | World News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strongly condemned the recent Russian airstrike on the town of Dobropillia, calling it a “brutal and deliberate attack on civilians.” The strike, which reportedly caused multiple casualties and significant damage, is the latest in a series of escalations in eastern Ukraine. In a video statement, Zelenskyy urged the international community to take stronger action against Russian aggression and labeled the bombing as another example of “terrorist tactics” used by Moscow in its ongoing war against Ukraine.