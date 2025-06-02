Russia Ukraine War Ukrainian Drones Smash Russian Airfields | Ukraine Attacks Russia

Russia Ukraine War: Ukrainian Drones Smash Russian Airfields | Ukraine Attacks Russia Ukraine's latest drone attack on Russian military jets and airbases was caught on camera Sunday. The strike, a counter to overnight Russian attacks, reportedly damaged 40 military aircraft and multiple airbases. Videos shared by Russian media, including RT, captured the drone strikes in action. Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev also shared footage of Ukrainian drones flying over a Siberian military base