Russia-Ukraine War Russia Attacks Ukrainian Military Airport Facilities

Russia's Defense Ministry reported Thursday that its forces had struck Ukrainian military airfields and facilities, while Ukraine said that Russia launched a new round of air strikes on Kiev and other places. According to the daily briefing of the Russia's Defense Ministry, its troops launched a large-scale attack on Ukrainian military airfields and military facilities using high-precision long-range weapons and drones during the past 24 hours, and all the planned targets were hit.