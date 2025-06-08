Russia Ukraine War Horrific Scenes After Russia’s Massive Strike In Kharkiv; Russia Attacks Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War: Horrific Scenes After Russia’s Massive Strike In Kharkiv; Russia Attacks Ukraine Russia launched a massive overnight assault on Ukraine, targeting the city of Kharkiv with 48 attack drones, missiles, and guided bombs in the early hours of June 7. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed that at least 3 people, including a child, were killed and 22 others injured in the "horrible morning" strikes. Residential buildings, schools, and civilian infrastructure were hit as dozens of explosions rocked the city through the night. The Ukrainian military reported that Russia fired 206 drones, 2 ballistic missiles, and 7 other missiles across the country. Ukrainian forces said they shot down 87 drones, while another 80 were either diverted using electronic warfare or were decoy drones without warheads. The widespread attack hit 10 locations, marking one of the most intense bombardments since the war began. Kharkiv, located just kilometers from the Russian border, has remained a frontline city under constant shelling for over three years.