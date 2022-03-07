Search icon
Russia-Ukraine War: Heartbreaking! 11-year-old travels 1000 km alone to save himself

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, an 11-year-old Ukrainian boy travelled 1,000 km alone to save himself after Russia forces attacked Zaporizhzhia last week.

