Russia Ukraine War: Donald Trump Details 75-Min Call With Vladimir Putin | Trump Putin News Trump-Putin Call: 75 Minutes on Ukraine Drone Attacks, Iran Nuclear Crisis & Putin's Response Vow In a significant development, US President Donald Trump has revealed details of a 75-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The extensive conversation, according to Trump, delved into recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian military aircraft and the broader military escalations in the region. Trump disclosed that Putin expressed "very strong" displeasure and affirmed he "will have to respond" to Ukraine's recent assault on airfields. While calling the exchange "a good conversation," Trump tempered expectations, stating it would "not lead to immediate Peace." A critical topic on the agenda was Iran's nuclear ambitions. Trump conveyed the urgency of the matter, warning, "Time is running out on Iran’s decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly!" He pressed Putin on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, claiming both leaders were in agreement. Notably, Putin also offered to mediate, suggesting he "could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion." Trump did not mince words about Iran's diplomatic posture, accusing Tehran of "slowwalking their decision" on the nuclear issue, demanding a "definitive answer in a very short period of time!"