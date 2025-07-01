Russia-Ukraine News Zelenskyy Signs Decree For Ukraine’s Withdrawal From Anti-Landmine Treaty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the international community to ramp up sanctions against Russia. It comes after European Union leaders failed to agree on an 18th round of punitive steps against Moscow this week. "Sanctions should now be one of the most important priorities," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Sunday.