Russia says Ukraine shells Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has come under Ukrainian shelling but there has been no radiation leak detected, TASS reported on Sunday (November 20) citing an official from Russian nuclear power operator Rosenergoatom. Fifteen shells were fired at the plant's facilities, TASS quoted Rosenergoatom adviser Renat Karchaa as saying.