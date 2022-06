Rolling Stones perform an old song for the first time to kick off 60th anniversary European tour

The Rolling Stones rocked Madrid with a concert that kicked off their European tour titled SIXTY and marking their 60th anniversary as a band. Some 53,000 fans at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium roared with excitement as they welcomed to the stage the original band members Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, who turned 75