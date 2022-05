Rinnai launches production unit in North America

Japanese company Rinnai is launching its production unit in Georgia, North America with an aim to expand the production and dissemination of its latest product ‘tankless water heater’. The Tankless water heater makes sure that there is no shortage of hot water. Rinai's motto is “Creating a healthier way of living.” Its water heater contributes towards making a more comfortable life for citizens around the world.