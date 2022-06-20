Revival of birch bark folk craft in Moscow

Traditional folk crafts are being revived in Moscow. Thematic workshops and exhibitions are regularly held in the capital’s craft centre. Shemogod carving is often compared to fine lace. Floral ornament, symmetry and airiness.and all this on a thin upper layer of birch bark. In Russia Tuesa were used to store milk, kvass, honey, sour cream and butter. Products didn't go bad in tuesas. "Lapti (bast shoes) were woven from birch bark, as well as cradles and pesters. These are shoulder boxes. For such products, birch bark was removed as a tape. The birch bark is supple and velvety. This material is soft, flexible and durable at the same time. By the way, a birch bark master knows how to determine the quality of birch bark literally by sight. The bark of birches near Moscow is thin, but in the Vologda region - dense and elastic. The colour of the bark also depends on the area where the tree grew. Today the artist creates whole pictures from birch bark. This diary cover is a multi-layered panel. The master also creates jewellery, inlays birch bark with nacre and semi-precious stones. There are only a few birch bark craftsmen in Russia today. The main production centres are Kemerovo and veliky ustyug in the urals.