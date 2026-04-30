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Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 09:21 AM IST

Return Kohinoor Diamond To India NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdanis Bold Message To King Charles

Zohran Mamdani has challenged centuries of British colonial history after hinting that any potential meeting with King Charles III should include a discussion of one of Britain’s most contested royal artifacts, the Kohinoor diamond. At a press conference in New York, Mamdani was asked what message he would deliver to King Charles III. He moved beyond diplomatic convention and focused on historical restitution. "If I were to speak to the king... I would probably encourage him to return the Kohinoor diamond."

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Zohran Mamdani has challenged centuries of British colonial history after hinting that any potential meeting with King Charles III should include a discussion of one of Britain’s most contested royal artifacts, the Kohinoor diamond. At a press conference in New York, Mamdani was asked what message he would deliver to King Charles III. He moved beyond diplomatic convention and focused on historical restitution. "If I were to speak to the king... I would probably encourage him to return the Kohinoor diamond."

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