WORLD
Zohran Mamdani has challenged centuries of British colonial history after hinting that any potential meeting with King Charles III should include a discussion of one of Britain’s most contested royal artifacts, the Kohinoor diamond. At a press conference in New York, Mamdani was asked what message he would deliver to King Charles III. He moved beyond diplomatic convention and focused on historical restitution. "If I were to speak to the king... I would probably encourage him to return the Kohinoor diamond."