Researchers reveal antioxidant flavonols lower chances of memory deterioration

According to a study, people who consume more foods high in the antioxidant flavonols, which are present in many fruits and vegetables as well as tea and wine, may experience a slower rate of memory deterioration. The findings were published in the online edition of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Flavonols are a type of flavonoid, a group of phytochemicals found in plant pigments known for its beneficial effects on health. The study involved 961 people with an average age of 81 without dementia. They were also asked about other factors, such as their level of education, how much time they spent doing physical activities and how much time they spent doing mentally engaging activities such as reading and playing games. They were followed for an average of seven years.