Rescue operation underway in Doti after earthquake rocks Nepal

Rescue operation is underway in the Doti district of Nepal after an earthquake of 6.3 magnitudes rocked Nepal in the early hours of November 09, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 1:57 am in Nepal at a depth of 10 km. At least six casualties have been reported in the incident. More details are awaited.