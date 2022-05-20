Relations between India- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have improved since my visit to Delhi: PM Ralph Gonsalves

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on May 19 said that since his visit to India in September 2019, Delhi-Kingstown relationship has seen an amazing uptake and people have seen the benefit. "Since my visit to India in September 2019, we have seen an amazing uptake in our relations both at home and abroad with India and people have seen the benefit. This visit by President Ram Nath Kovind has played a significant role in the country," SVG Prime Minister Gonsalves told ANI. "We have ties of blood, share the values of democracy and liberty, share the same ideas of non-alignment from hegemony power blocks, and we work multilateral system very well at the UN," he added.