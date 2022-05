Record-setting female climbers in Nepal vow to continue scaling heights

Photojournalist by profession turned mountaineer Purnima Shrestha from Gorkha, Nepal became the first in her profession to climb six mountains above 8,000 metres high in the Himalayan nation. Kristin Harila from Norway who has set out on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8000 meters in shorter time achieved nearly half of her target by successfully climbing six mountains in 24 days.