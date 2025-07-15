Rath Yatra Canada Eggs Thrown at Procession India Condemns Despicable Act Strongly

A Rath Yatra procession in Toronto turned tense after unknown individuals hurled eggs at devotees, sparking a wave of outrage and allegations of racism and xenophobia. The issue came to light after a social media user uploaded a video showing devotees singing and chanting devotional songs on the streets of Toronto when someone from a nearby building threw eggs at them. “Someone from a nearby building threw eggs at us.. Why? Because faith makes noise? Because joy looked unfamiliar? We didn’t stop. Because when Lord Jagannath is on the streets, no hate can shake us," said Instagram user Sangna Bajaj. “We were stunned. Hurt. But we didn’t stop. Because hate can never overpower faith,” said the Toronto-based NRI. The Indian government has raised the issue with Canada and has asked to hold the perpetrators of the act accountable. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while speaking about the incident, termed it "despicable" and "regrettable".