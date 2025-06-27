Rajnath Singh News Why Rajnath Singh Refused To Sign SCO Joint Declaration; MEA Explains

Rajnath Singh News: Why Rajnath Singh Refused To Sign SCO Joint Declaration; MEA Explains India refused to sign the joint declaration at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in China on Thursday. Government sources revealed that the declaration mentioned incidents in Pakistan but ignored the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. India expressed dissatisfaction with the document’s language and opted out of signing. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Qingdao, emphasized that terrorism should be condemned universally, without double standards. He urged SCO nations to call out countries that support or perpetrate terror acts.