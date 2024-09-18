Rahul Gandhi US Visit Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, addressed the National Press Club in Washington DC on September 10, taking a critical stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi described an ongoing ideological war in India between the Congress and its allies versus the BJP and RSS. He emphasized the contrast between the Congress's plural vision, which supports diversity and inclusivity, and the BJP's centralizing approach. Gandhi explained, “It’s (being LoP in Lok Sabha) is an extension of what I did earlier. There’s an ideological war taking place in India between the Congress and our partners and the BJP and the RSS. They are two completely different visions of India. We believe in a plural vision, a vision where everybody has a right to thrive. All imaginations are free to roam in India, where you’re not persecuted because of what religion you believe in, what community you come from or which language you speak versus a much harsher, centralizing vision. So that’s the landscape. Then, you know, we fight on that landscape. Defend India’s institutions, defend the weaker sections in India, defend the lower caste, defend the tribal, minorities, and defend poor people. After the yatra, I tried to become the voice of as many people as I could. So for that, you have to go and understand what’s going on. You have to go deeper, deep into the agricultural world, the conflicts that are taking place there, into the financial system, into the tax system. You have to, in a sense, go deep into it, talk to people and then understand deeply what they’re saying and then transmit it and at a broader level, provide a vision. INDIA Alliance’s vision for the country is going to be fundamentally different from the centralizing, monopolized vision that the BJP is presenting...”. For a detailed account of Gandhi's speech and his critique of current Indian politics, watch the full video.