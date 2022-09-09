Search icon
Queen Elizabeth II death: Tearful crowds sing 'God Save the Queen' at Buckingham Palace

Thousands of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London, shedding tears and singing "God Save the Queen" in an impromptu show of emotion.

