Qatar News Loud Explosions Heard; Iran Fires Missiles Towards US Base In Qatar I Israel Iran War

Breaking News: Several explosions heard over Qatar capital Doha amid threats of Iranian retaliation against US military base. Reportedly, Iran had launched its missile operation called ‘Annunciation of Victory’ against US bases in Iraq and Qatar. Qatar hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US base in the Middle East. It serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command and accommodates approximately 10,000 troops. In Iraq, air defence system was activated at the US Ain al-Asad airbase for fear of a potential attack. Earlier, Iran threatened to retaliate against the US after it dropped massive bombs on Tehran three nuclear sites