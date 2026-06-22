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Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

Qatar Gas Plant Explosion Massive Explosion Rocks Barzan Gas Plant; 54 Injured 18 Missing

A major explosion followed by a fire struck the Barzan gas plant in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday evening, triggering a large-scale emergency response at one of the country's most important energy facilities. According to initial reports, at least 54 people were injured in the incident, while 18 others were reported missing. QatarEnergy confirmed that the explosion occurred during the start of operations at the facility. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site and managed to bring the fire under control.

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A major explosion followed by a fire struck the Barzan gas plant in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday evening, triggering a large-scale emergency response at one of the country's most important energy facilities. According to initial reports, at least 54 people were injured in the incident, while 18 others were reported missing. QatarEnergy confirmed that the explosion occurred during the start of operations at the facility. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site and managed to bring the fire under control.

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