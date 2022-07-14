Protesters head towards PM office amid reports of President leaving Sri Lanka

Amid the deepening economic crisis in Sri Lanka, protesters headed towards the Prime Minister's office on July 13. Protests broke out again after reports of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing surfaced on July 13. Although, he is yet to tender his resignation. Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, which comes on the heels of successive waves of COVID-19, threatening to undo years of development progress and severely undermining the country's ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).