'Profiting from Pain': Covid pandemic creates a billionaire every 30 hours, Oxfam report at Davos

According to a recent Oxfam report, "Profiting from Pain," the Covid-19 pandemic created a new billionaire every 30 hours, and a million people could slip into extreme poverty at the same pace in 2022. According to the report, billionaires in the food and energy sectors are boosting their fortunes by $1 billion every two days as the cost of critical items grows faster than it has in decades.