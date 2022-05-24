Prime Minister Modi’s remarks at Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo

As the Quad Leaders’ Summit began in Tokyo, Japan on May 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his opening remarks congratulated new the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese. “I congratulate (Australian) Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and extend my best wishes for winning the elections. Your presence amongst us 24 hours after taking the oath reflects the strength of Quad’s friendship and your commitment towards it,” said Prime Minister Modi. The Prime Minister also mentioned that Quad has made an important place in a short span, on top of that it ensured peace in the Indo-Pacific. “Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, Quad's scope has become extensive, its form effective,” he added. PM Modi also held that Quad’s increased coordination for COVID-19 vaccines delivery ensured prosperity and stability in Indo-Pacific.