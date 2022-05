President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Jamaica for 4-day visit

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Kingston, Jamaica on May 16 (IST) for a four-day visit. He was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome, a Guard of Honour. He also received a 21-gun-salute. It is the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State.