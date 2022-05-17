President Kovind presents 100 cricket kits to Jamaica Cricket Association in Kingston

President Ram Nath Kovind presented 100 cricket kits to Jamaica Cricket Association as a mark of cricket cooperation between the two countries on May 17 (Local time) in Kingston. The President also presented a cricket bat to Jamaica Cricket Association President Wilford Billy Heaven. While speaking to ANI, the Jamaica Cricket Association President said, “This is a proud moment for me personally and the cricket fraternity in Jamaica. The Jamaica Cricket Association is happy about this gift of 100 cricket kits, and it coming from India means a lot to us.”