President Biden kicks off high-stakes Europe trip in the UK; to meet King Charles & Rishi Sunak

President Joe Biden kicks off the first full day of his trip abroad with a London visit aimed at bolstering the US-UK “special relationship” – including his first meeting with King Charles III since the monarch’s coronation – on the eve of a high-stakes summit with NATO leaders. U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in London late on July 9 for the start of a three-nation tour that will include meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and a discussion on climate change with King Charles at Windsor Castle on July 10.

